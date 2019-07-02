An Idaho Falls man was arraigned Monday for reportedly choking a woman during a fight.
Rikki Ricardo Gant, 31, had lived with the victim for nearly a year when she ordered him to move out in May. She told Gant to return an apartment key and the keys to her car, which he regularly used for work.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gant became upset and resisted turning over the keys. Gant said the keys were in the bedroom. When the victim entered the room, Gant followed behind her and pinned her on the bed.
Gant reportedly held the victim down by her neck and choked her. The victim said she was able to breathe, but was in pain. She said the choking lasted for about 10 seconds before Gant stopped and got off of her. When she attempted to stand up, Gant shoved her back onto the bed and left the house.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bruises on the victim, but did not see marks on her neck.
Gant was located and arraigned July 1. He was charged with attempted strangulation ad aggravated battery, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bail was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 10 in Bonneville County Courthouse.