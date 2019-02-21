An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he admitted over the phone to sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.
The victim said Abundio Perez, 33, had been molesting her since she was 10 years old and had recently threatened her into having sex with him.
According to the Idaho Falls Police Department report, the victim called Perez with police present and told him her boyfriend knew Perez had sex with her. The report states Perez’s voice had a “tone of panic.”
The two spoke to each other in Spanish. Perez admitted to raping the victim during the conversation and told her to not speak to police or her boyfriend.
According to the report, Perez, “instructed her to deny everything and make something up to explain to her boyfriend, had promised that he wouldn’t have sex with her anymore... and asked her why she hadn’t brought this up when they were having sex.”
The victim told Perez she needed him to pick her up. Police stopped and arrested him while he was driving. He refused to speak to the officers.
Perez was charged with sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child, punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. His bond was set at $40,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 6 in Bonneville County Courthouse.