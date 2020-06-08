The Idaho Falls Police Department has identified the body recovered from the Snake River Friday.
Public Information Officer Jessica Clements wrote in a news release that he was 44-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez, who had been reported missing on April 17.
Police began receiving calls around 6 p.m. Friday about a body floating in the river. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and IFPD officers recovered the body around 7 p.m. An IFPD officer commandeered the Snake River Ferry, which had opened for business the same day, to assist with the body's recovery.
Clements said the police department is waiting on autopsy results to determine whether there was foul play involved, and how long Rodriguez had been in the river.
"The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to extend our condolences to Mr. Rodriguez’s family and friends," the news release said.