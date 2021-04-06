The Idaho Falls Police Department responded Saturday to reports of a shooting at the College of Eastern Idaho.
According to the police department, officers located a juvenile armed with a .22 revolver. The department said the juvenile was shooting at squirrels on campus when they unknowingly shot a bystander. The shooter was reportedly unaware they had hit a person until told so by the officers.
The victim's injury was not life-threatening, and they reportedly turned down an ambulance and treatment from the Idaho Falls Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services.
Police learned the shooter had taken the gun from a parent without the parent's knowledge. If the shooter is charged in juvenile court, records of the case would be sealed due to their age.