Idaho Falls Police Department officers are at the scene of a house at Thayer Bridge Circle in Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls City Spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said police have a male suspect in custody as part of an investigation into a missing woman who may be dead. The man in custody was in a domestic relationship with the victim.
"We are not looking for a live body recovery," Hammon wrote in a text message. "We are looking at evidence of a more serious crime."
Hammon said coworkers told police the woman had not come into work at Walgreens on Sunday. When she again did not appear Monday, the woman's coworkers contacted her family. The family then contacted police to report her missing.
Hammon said police discovered "suspicious circumstances" at the woman's home and are waiting for a search warrant to investigate her house. Hammon did not name the missing woman or the man in custody, saying the department needed to make "proper notifications".