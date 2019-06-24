An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is recommending Philip Schwab, 33, be charged with first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, Kaylynn Blue, 33.
Police received a call Monday morning at 9:05 a.m. after Blue's coworkers and family reported she had not appeared for work at her job at Walgreens Sunday or Monday. Officers went to her home at Thayer Bridge Circle, where Schwab answered the door.
During a conversation, police observed blood in the house and requested a search warrant to investigate further.
During the search, officers found Blue buried in a shallow grave in the backyard. She had been stabbed multiple times.
Police also found two dogs who had been stabbed to death and left in the garage.
Schwab made several bizarre Facebook posts between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday, including some that appeared to reference injuring the dogs.
Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said Schwab's mental state would be a focus of the investigation.
On Facebook, Blue listed her relationship status as engaged. She first met Schwab in 2012, according to her profile. She moved to Idaho Falls in 2016. Blue was originally from Littleton, Colo. They both had been students at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood, Colo. Schwab's Facebook profile said he is from Spokane, Wash.
Brittany Kochar, Blue's sister, announced the death on Facebook.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I announce the passing of my sister Kaylynn Blue she was an amazing sister and friend and had the biggest and kindest heart of any person I know," Klochar wrote. "Your love for your family, friends & especially your niece will never be forgotten & always missed. So many love you. I will never forget you and will love you forever."