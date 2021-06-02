An Idaho Falls man who is facing multiple felony charges for child sex abuse is reportedly on the run two weeks before a scheduled jury trial.
The Idaho Falls Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday that it is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to the arrest of Deon Waynewood, 40.
Waynewood was out on a $500,000 bond pending his trial. According to court records, his bond was revoked Tuesday by District Court Judge Dane Watkins Jr.
In addition to the sex crimes he was facing trial for, police have issued a warrant for Waynewood’s arrest for reported intimidation of a witness.
Waynewood was first arrested in April 2019 after a teen girl told police he raped her multiple times. Waynewood is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2000 in Colorado for sexual assault of a child while in a position of trust.
Waynewood’s jury trial is still scheduled for June 15 on four charges: two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual battery. Because he had previously been convicted for a sex offense, each crime included an enhancement that, in the event of a guilty verdict or plea, would require a judge to sentence him to a minimum of 15 years in prison.
Anyone with information on Waynewood’s whereabouts can contact the police department at 208-529-1200.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison. Sexual battery of a minor is punishable with up to 25 years in prison. Intimidation of a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison.