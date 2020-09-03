The Idaho Department of Correction and Idaho Falls Police Department collected donations of hygenic supplies Thursday for former inmates reentering the community.
Idaho Falls Probation and Parole Office Reentry Specialist Stephanie Taylor-Silva arranged the event as part of an ongoing effort to help former inmates adjust after spending time incarcerated.
Cars came by to deliver hygienic supplies — everything from toothpaste to clean underwear, tampons, soap and shampoo — to a tent set up outside Best Buy at 2400 S. 25th East.
Taylor-Silva said the donation drive was important because the Probation and Parole office has been unable to accept donations at their location due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donna Dewey, a former inmate who was released on July 2 after serving a year for a drug offense, said those donations helped her when her incarceration ended.
"I had nothing to my name," Dewey said. "Stephanie gave me so much stuff to be blessed with."
Taylor-Silva, herself a former inmate who was pardoned in Idaho and Montana, has spearheaded programs to provide necessities to returning inmates to make the transition easier.
Taylor-Silva reached out to the Idaho Falls Police Department for assistance with the donation drive, recalling her own experience receiving help from officers during her transition.
Law enforcement offices in Idaho have increasingly focused on providing support to returning inmates in the hope of reducing recidivism and helping them get back on their feet.
"I'm just so thankful for our collaboration with law enforcement," Taylor-Silva said, adding that many donations come from officers.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said that officers have maintained contact with people they've previously arrested, taking the job beyond arrests.
"We want to be involved with reducing recidivism and helping people return to our community," Clements said.
Donations can be made until Sept. 9 at the IFPD desk at the Bonneville County Law Enforcement building at 605 Capital Ave., the Idaho Falls City Hall lobby at 309 Constitution Way, and the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex at 680 Park Ave.