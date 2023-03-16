Idaho Falls Police car file
An Idaho Falls Police Department squad car is seen in August 2018.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

The Idaho Falls Police Department released footage from the bodycam of an officer who shot and injured a man during a welfare check in November. 

The footage from Officer Dustin Cook's camera matches descriptions previously given by police. In the video Cook speaks to Kevin Chambers, 63, for several minutes after several people reported Chambers had made suicidal statements. The conversation ended when Chambers pulls out a knife.


