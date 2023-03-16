The Idaho Falls Police Department released footage from the bodycam of an officer who shot and injured a man during a welfare check in November.
The footage from Officer Dustin Cook's camera matches descriptions previously given by police. In the video Cook speaks to Kevin Chambers, 63, for several minutes after several people reported Chambers had made suicidal statements. The conversation ended when Chambers pulls out a knife.
Cook first grabbed Chambers’ wrist to stop him, then pushed Chambers away. Chambers then continued to approach Cook while holding the knife at his side. Cook drew his gun and shot Chambers three times, hitting him in the chest and mouth.
A Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office review of the shooting determined Cook acted in self-defense. Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said the department's use of force review board similarly concluded Cook acted within department policy when he shot Chambers.
Johnson announced the board had recommended policy changes based on the shooting. He said officers would now be required to respond in pairs to welfare checks, or inform the on duty sergeant if a second officer is not available.
Johnson said officers are already encouraged to respond in pairs and keep their supervisors informed if they decide to respond alone. He said, however, that officers have been increasingly busy during patrols as the population of Idaho Falls has grown, so it has not been uncommon for officers to respond alone to welfare checks. The changes would make responding with a second officer or informing a sergeant a requirement rather than a recommendation.
The department also will increase training for officers on de-escalation and verbal communication. Johnson said the review board determined Cook communicated appropriately with Chambers during their conversation, and found the shooting highlighted the importance of such training.
The change in policy would not definitively have prevented the shooting, Johnson said, as Chambers had Cook in a corner. He said it would, however, allow officers to protect each other and members of the public.
Johnson said he had heard criticism of Cook for not using a Taser or another non-fatal weapon. The chief defended Cook's actions, saying officersare trained to only use a gun over a Taser if someone poses a lethal threat, which he said Chambers did with the knife. He also said Tasers have a higher failure rate, especially with people wearing thick layers of clothing during the winter.
Chambers recovered from his injuries. Johnson said the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has concluded there is enough evidence to charge Chambers with aggravated assault. However, no charges have been filed as of Thursday.
