Martinez screenshot

Michael Martinez is seen backing away from Idaho Falls Police officer Sage Albright during a Sept. 25, 2021, incident at Martinez’s home. Martinez, who was shocked by a Taser during his arrest, is suing the department for using excessive force.

 screenshot bodycam video

The Idaho Falls Police Department has released footage from a body camera that’s the subject of a recent lawsuit against the city.

The footage depicts the Sept. 25, 2021, arrest of Michael Martinez after police responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Martinez and his wife. The police department released the video after the Post Register filed a public records request.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.