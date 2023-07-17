Idaho Falls police are looking for Timothy Brian Wardas, 44.
Wardas was arrested Sunday for burglary but later released from custody when he had to be admitted to the hospital after he had been shocked with a Taser during his arrest. Wardas left the hospital Monday morning against medical advice.
A police department news release said Wardas entered a Rendezvous Drive home around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner saw Wardas inside through video surveillance, as they were not in the residence at the time. They did not recognize Wardas and told police that he didn’t have permission to be there, the release said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they surrounded the residence and used a public address system to order Wardas to exit the home. Before the officers entered, Wardas shattered a second-floor window. Wardas continued to break another second-floor window and proceeded to jump from it, the release said.
Wardas landed in the backyard with a knife in his hand. He fled the scene, jumping fences into neighboring backyards. Officers caught up to Wardas four backyards later, and eventually used a Taser on him in order to apprehend him. It took officers three minutes to take Wardas into custody after he jumped from the second-floor window.
The officers found that Wardas had possession of cash, gift cards, and financial transaction cards, as well as a knife, all belonging to the owner of the Rendezvous residence, the release said.
Following standard procedure, Wardas was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation before going to jail since he could have sustained injury from the fall. He was admitted to the hospital Sunday evening, and was therefore released from police custody.
Early Monday morning, Wardas left the hospital, against medical advice saying he needed to stay.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for Wardas, who is expected to face several charges, the release said.
“Anyone with information related to Mr. Wardas’ location or current whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at 208-529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward,” the release said.
