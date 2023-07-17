Idaho Falls police are looking for Timothy Brian Wardas, 44.

Wardas was arrested Sunday for burglary but later released from custody when he had to be admitted to the hospital after he had been shocked with a Taser during his arrest. Wardas left the hospital Monday morning against medical advice.


