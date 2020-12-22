The Idaho Falls Police Department has published photographs of a car suspected of being involved in a jewelry store robbery.
The car is a blue Honda CRV, according to a police department news release.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the car can contact the police department at 208-529-1200.
The suspects reportedly robbed Don’s Custom Jewelry & Repair on Dec. 11 before fleeing on foot onto Eastwood Drive. One of the suspects reportedly used a stun gun on an employee before leaving with stolen jewels.