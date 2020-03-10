The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman.
David Anthony Pompa, 20, was last seen near the 2100 block of Twin Pines Lane on Monday night. The victim was hospitalized.
Pompa reportedly fled in a stolen Chevy Silverado with a license plate 8BGR510.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the warrant for Pompa's arrest lists his crimes as attempted homicide and robbery.
Anyone with information on Pompa's whereabouts can contact the police department at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983.