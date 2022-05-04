The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a man who fled from a home on 9th Street after police responded to reports of shots fired.
A news release said the man, 25-year-old John Geyer, was a passenger in a car that left the residence while police were still responding to the area.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers pursued the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Though the driver reportedly stopped and exited the car as instructed by police, a passenger, identified as Geyer, reportedly moved to the driver's seat and fled in the car. The driver was detained, but later released and is not being charged.
Police pursued the car into Bingham County, but called off the pursuit due to safety concerns, as Geyer was reportedly driving at 100 mph.
Law enforcement later found the car in Shelley. According to a news release, tracks in the area indicated the car had, "driven through a front yard, into a backyard, over a ditch, and onto another property before coming to a stop inside a small shed." The car was found unoccupied near the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and East Locust Street.
The news release states police are unsure if Geyer was involved in the reports of shots fired around 9th Street, though there is a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated case. A witness reported the shooter had fled into the residence on the 1400 block, before Geyer and the driver were seen leaving.
Police responded to the area around 2 p.m. Monday and found evidence of a gun being fired, though no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
Police surrounded the residence and deployed an armored vehicle at the front of the residence. Linden Park Elementary School was placed on lockdown, and students were later sent home with parents.
One woman exited the house and was detained. Police learned a second woman was still inside, and could be armed. She later also exited the house after police deployed tear gas and was also arrested.
The news release states one of the women was wanted for multiple warrants. The other was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Geyer's location can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200, or leave an anonymous tip on Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers' website.