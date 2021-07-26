The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly broke into a business and threatened the occupants with a handgun.
A news release states police responded to the business around 11:10 a.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Woodruff Avenue.
The man was reportedly threatening people at the business as the 911 caller was on the phone with dispatch. He reportedly then fled in a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport edition that had been reported stolen over the weekend.
The release describes the suspect as a white man in his early 20s with blonde medium curly hair. He was wearing a red or orange shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans, black shoes, and may be wearing a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood.
"Anyone who sees the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to immediately contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 911 or 208-529-1200," the news release states. "The suspect should be considered armed and should not be approached or confronted."