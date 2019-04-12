The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly robbed a Check into Cash store on 17th Street.
The suspect fled west on foot toward Lowe's after leaving the store. Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements described suspect as a dark-skinned man in his mid 20s. He had an estimated height of about 5-foot-6-inches tall and weight of 120 pounds. He was reportedly wearing dark workout clothes with green at the bottom of his pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.