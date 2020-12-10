The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for two men suspected of robbing a jewelry store.
Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the suspects entered Don's Custom Jewelry & Repair around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. The suspects reportedly threatened workers with a gun and a stun gun.
One of the suspects reportedly used a stun gun on one of the victims. The pair fled with stolen jewelry.
Clements said they fled on foot, traveling north on Eastview Drive. The suspects were described as white men wearing all black, and with ski masks covering their faces.
The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. The police department is asking anyone who may have seen the pair or who have doorbell cameras in the area to check the footage. Anyone with evidence can contact the police department at 208-529-1200.