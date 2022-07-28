The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office have reached an agreement to share costs for dispatch.
The agreement will require the approval from the Idaho Falls City Council, which heard the details from Police Chief Bryce Johnson during a June work session.
The Bonneville County Dispatch Center is jointly run by the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The dispatchers are all police departmentemployees, while equipment and information technology are provided by the county.
The agreement was reached after law enforcement came up with a new formula to break down the costs of dispatch in light of changes to the city's population.
According to a presentation on IFPD's budget, the department spent an estimated $1.7 million on dispatch, which has around 24 employees. Law enforcement are looking to hire more dispatchers to help cover county's growing population and call volume.
A breakdown calculated that the Idaho Falls Police Department should cover 44% of the budget and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office should cover 37%. The remaining costs are covered by the Idaho Falls Fire Department and other nearby agencies.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said the issue of how to break down dispatch's funding has been debated since she first took office in 2014.
Jim Francis said Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse and County Commissioner Bryan Reed worked with On the Ground Consulting to break down the costs.
"The On the Ground program came and did an analysis and found it was really difficult to figure out how to really analyze the cost of dispatch, but they did come up with a formula that can be applied, not only this year, but going forward and keep using it again and again," Francis said.
Johnson told the City Council the new formula will change how costs are calculated for years. He said the various first responder agencies reached the draft agreement with the goal of making the shared cost fair to all parties without compromising public safety.
Johnson said other options, such breaking up the dispatch center between the agencies, were not chosen. He said doing so may be financially beneficial for some agencies, but was determined to not be best for the county as a whole in terms of public safety as a whole.
Ammon currently helps cover the cost of dispatch, but Johnson said that would end, with those costs instead being considered as part of the contract between the city of Ammon and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, which provides law enforcement for the city.
The breakdown of costs will be reevaluated every two years.