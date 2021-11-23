A man in Bingham County was shot and injured Tuesday morning after he reportedly tried to run over law enforcement officers.
According to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers from the Blackfoot Police Department were attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants to the man at around 11 a.m. After law enforcement arrived, the suspect, who is not identified in the news release, reportedly attempted to flee in a car.
As the man tried to leave, he reportedly ignored orders to stop and drove his car toward a sheriff’s deputy and a police detective, nearly running them over.
Two law enforcement officers on scene opened fire on the driver. One of the bullets hit him, causing him to stop. The news release stated he was immediately arrested and taken to an unspecified hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident, like other officer-involved shootings, will be investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation. Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said one sheriff’s deputy and one Blackfoot Police Department officer had been placed on leave due to the investigation, as is standard procedure. He said it was unknown which of them hit the suspect.