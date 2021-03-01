The Idaho Falls Police Department shut down local bars Saturday night after a man removed from a bar made threats to return with a gun.
According to a news release, police were called to Park Avenue after 10 p.m. after reports of a large group of people fighting in a bar, then in the street. Witnesses said the bar had refused service to a man described as “intoxicated and unruly.” The would-be patron reportedly refused to leave, and a fight broke out between him, the bartender and several patrons.
A witness told police the man left but said he would return with a gun to enact more violence.
“Out of an abundance of caution and desire to keep people safe, Officers determined the best course of action would be to close the bars in the area down for the night and worked with several bar owners and employees in the area to do so,” Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said in a news release.
Police are also investigating a separate shooting that occurred Saturday morning. The victim went to an unidentified local hospital around 11:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Winston Avenue and Johnson Street, and appeared to involve drugs.
Both incidents are under investigation.