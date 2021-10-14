A preliminary hearing in a child injury case has been delayed as the defendant hires a new attorney.
Dillon Butikofer, 20, of Rigby, has hired Curtis Smith to represent him in the case, replacing attorney John Stosich who was appointed as a public defender.
Butikofer was charged with two counts of felony injury to a child after he reportedly admitted to shaking his 3-month-old son and squeezing him. The baby later died at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Smith filed a stipulation to continue the case Wednesday, writing that he needed time to review the case before the preliminary hearing.
Magistrate Judge Robert Crowley accepted the delay, cancelling Thursday’s preliminary hearing and scheduling a new hearing for Nov. 4.
The victim, Ashtonn Butikofer, was hospitalized after Butikofer told the mother the child was unresponsive.
Doctor’s concluded the victim’s injuries were not likely to have been accidental. The injuries included bleeding on the brain and internal injuries that were partially healed, including a broken clavicle.
Butikofer originally said the baby became unresponsive after falling from his lap. He later reportedly said he had shaken the baby while changing a diaper.
The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office did not return a request for comment on the case.