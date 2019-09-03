The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office will be releasing more information about a gunshot death this afternoon.
Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the office will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. in the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Training Annex. Lovell said the death did not appear to be a suicide.
A news release stated the gunshot was reported around 6:55 p.m. at the 4000 North block of 5th West. Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded, discovering a deceased adult man who has not been identified. The incident is under investigation.