The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office argued for a motion Tuesday to disqualify the Bonneville County Public Defender's Office from the case of Jake Eilander.
Eilander was charged with second-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Ulises Rangel in March. A jury trial in November ended in a mistrial after one of the participants was confirmed to have COVID-19.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North-Shaul said her office had learned the public defender's office had previously represented Rangel, and that this created a conflict of interest.
Court records show Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa represented Rangel on a misdemeanor case in 2021 for malicious injury to property. Sosa is representing Eilander alongside Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane.
North-Shaul said she was unaware of whether Eilander knew of the conflict or if he had waived the issue, and said Rangel could not waive that conflict due to his death.
Eilander also had reportedly expressed interest in hiring a private attorney after his mistrial. In court, however, he said he wished to proceed with Crane and Sosa as his attorneys.
Crane revealed Sosa had discussed his office's previous representation of Rangel with Eilander and that Eilander had signed a waiver. He said Sosa also spoke to an attorney with the Idaho Bar Association to make sure it was legal for them to represent Eilander.
Crane also expressed frustration, saying he found the motion to disqualify counsel offensive.
"I see this as a bad faith attempt, for whatever reason, to interfere with me and my client's relationship," Crane said.
After the mistrial, the prosecution raised concern that Eilander was looking at new attorneys. Crane said he didn't know how the prosecutor's office would know that unless it was listening in on his client's jail calls.
North-Shaul responded that she had only respect for Crane and Sosa, but that the prosecutor's office had good cause to raise the conflict, to prevent an appeal in the event that Eilander is found guilty.
District Judge Stevan Thompson agreed with North-Shaul that it was reasonable to file the motion. He did not make a ruling Tuesday, but did ask Crane to send him a copy of the waiver Eilander had signed, indicating he would deny the motion once he had seen the waiver.
Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin April 10, with the trial set to run through April 21.
