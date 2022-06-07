The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office focused the second day of testimony in the murder trial of Marshall Hendricks on the investigation by law enforcement.
Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer called several law enforcement officers from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office to discuss what they found as they investigated the shooting of Rory Neddo.
Hendricks has been charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing his friend Rory Neddo in September 2019. Hendricks reportedly told Neddo in a phone conversation that he was at the home of Hope Dixon, his girlfriend, and invited Neddo to come if he wanted a fight.
Neddo was reportedly angry at Hendricks because he found out Hendricks was having an affair with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jessica Nielsen. Nielsen has since married Hendricks and changed her name to Jessica Hendricks.
During testimony Defense Attorney Allen Browning questioned the officers on their use of force training to draw a comparison between his client's decision to shoot Neddo and an officer's decision to use deadly force on the job.
Sheriff's Office Detective Mike Hammer testified that he questioned witnesses, including Nielsen, who changed her story and claimed the gun used to shoot Neddo was hers. Hendricks reportedly had asked her to claim it was her gun so he could avoid a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Spencer asked Hammer if he had ever had to make a decision about when to use force. Hammer told the jury about a traffic stop involving a man he knew was a convicted felon. Hammer said he saw the man reach under his car seat before the officer reached his door, and that during the conversation the suspect tried to reach under the seat again. Hammer said he later found out a gun was under the seat.
Spencer asked Hammer why he did not use deadly force. Hammer said that at the time he did not know if the suspect was reaching for a gun and determined lethal force was unnecessary, though he did think the suspect was reaching for a gun.
"Even so, you didn't feel like you could employ deadly force until you knew?" Spencer asked.
"Correct," Hammer answered.
Browning asked Hammer about factors he could consider when deciding what level of force to use. Hammer agreed with Browning that a subject's behavior and body language would influence what level of force, if any, he may use.
Using an aerial photograph of the crime scene, detective Korey Payne demonstrated to the jury where Neddo's body and other pieces of evidence were found.
Payne also testified that he had reviewed a call log that showed Dixon had called Hendricks before the confrontation and had received calls from Neddo, in line with previous disclosures about their conversations.
A message was found on Dixon's phone that Payne said appeared to be an accidental call. In the voicemail, Neddo is reportedly heard talking to his mother, telling her he's going to meet with Hendricks and be right back.
Browning asked for a recording to play of the voicemail, but Spencer said a copy was never made. Payne said he had believed it would be downloaded when they took data off of Dixon's phone, but later learned it was not included in the download.
Browning suggested the detective had engaged in "accidental destruction of evidence," but Payne said the recording was not deleted by him and may still be on Dixon's phone.
Spencer also questioned Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist with the Ada County Coroner's Office, who testified that he removed bullet fragments from Neddo's head during an autopsy. Warren said he also found "stippling," a term used for items discharged by a firearm when used other than the bullet.
According to Warren, the stippling found on Neddo's body indicated Neddo was about a foot away from the barrel of the gun when he was shot. Warren also said there were traces of meth and marijuana found in Neddo's system.
The prosecution will continue it's case Wednesday. If convicted for first-degree murder, Hendricks faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. He's also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, punishable with up to 20 years in prison.