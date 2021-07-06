Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer announced he had filed a motion Tuesday to upgrade the charge against Marshall Hendricks to first-degree murder.
Spencer told the court about the motion during a status conference Tuesday. The motion comes after Hendricks, 31, withdrew from a plea agreement that would have reduced the second-degree murder charge to manslaughter.
A jury trial was set to last from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 18.
Spencer said that because of the change in the charge, Hendricks could request a new preliminary hearing, as his previous hearing was based on the lesser charge of second-degree murder. Hendricks could also waive his right to a preliminary hearing. Defense Attorney Allen Browning said he would discuss the options with his client.
Hendricks was arrested in September 2019 after he reportedly shot and killed Rory Neddo after Neddo announced he was going to attack Hendricks.
Hendricks had entered a plea agreement but withdrew after hiring Browning as his attorney. Browning is arguing the shooting was in self-defense.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison, or the death penalty. Hendricks is also charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both punishable with up to five years in prison.