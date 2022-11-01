Opening statements were brief and to the point Tuesday as the attorneys began the trial to decide whether Jake Eilander was guilty of killing Ulises Rangel.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North-Shaul told the 14 members of the jury that when they had all the facts, they would be able to find Eilander guilty of second-degree murder.
North-Shaul also told the jury that evidence would show Eilander fled after the shooting, hid from police, ran across town into a canal before being caught in a garage with his girlfriend.
"This is not a whodunnit case," North-Shaul said. "This is about why did it happen."
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa presented his client in a different light, describing Eilander as a man out with his girlfriend only to be approached by a man in a dark hoodie. Sosa told the jury that Rangel yelled profanity at his client, and that Eilander acted because he felt threatened.
Sosa also said the prosecution would focus on Eilander's behavior after the shooting to show his guilt, but he asked the jury to instead focus on whether the evidence actually proved Eilander committed a crime.
Most of the testimony Tuesday was from officers who investigated the shooting, with the exception of Jessica Hunting, who found Rangel's body.
Hunting testified that she was taking her son to a karate class on March 30 when she saw a man lying in the parking lot behind Planet Fitness on Woodruff Avenue. She said she approached him in her car, rolled down her window and yelled to him, but did not receive a response.
"I was very loud and watching his chest, and there was no movement at all," Hunting said.
Hunting said Rangel was motionless, lying face-up with a trail of blood running from his crotch down his leg. The description matched photos the prosecution later showed the jury. Hunting said she was afraid to leave her car to check on him and called 911.
Idaho Falls Police Department officer Ryan Picard responded to the call. He testified that Rangel had no pulse and had an apparent bullet wound in his chest. Several detectives were called as a crime scene was established.
Detective Chris Reed with Idaho Falls Police said there was a blood trail at the scene that led to the front of a truck. The detectives determined the truck belonged to Eilander. He showed the jury photos of the scene, marking the blood splatter and a bullet casing found on the ground.
Among the key evidence shown were videos of Eilander's initial confrontation with Rangel and of his arrest later that night. No video appeared to capture the shooting itself.
The prosecution showed the jury video taken from a nearby business of Eilander and Rangel's confrontation. In the video, a man the state says is Rangel is seen approaching another figure, identified as Eilander. Eilander appears to turn toward Rangel, who changes directions toward Eilander. A third figure, identified as Eilander's girlfriend, is then seen leaving.
Eilander's girlfriend told police Eilander said something that angered Rangel, leading to the confrontation. She said she did not witness the shooting itself.
Video was also shown from the perspective of IFPD Detective Stetson Belnap. During the arrest, police found a .45-caliber pistol that matched the bullet casing found at the scene. A magazine matching the gun also was found inside Eilander's car.
Sosa repeatedly objected to the video of Eilander's arrest, citing the court's previous decision to not allow evidence of Eilander's past actions. Sosa said the arrest was prejudicial, arguing the prosecution was implying Eilander was guilty because he ran, not based on the evidence.
District Judge Stevan Thompson said Eilander's arrest was part of the investigation and therefore fair game. He also said Sosa could have raised the issue before the trial, after obtaining the evidence during discovery.
The trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday. If found guilty of second-degree murder, Eilander faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
