A fatal December shooting by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies was found to be justified in a memo released Wednesday.
Following an investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force and a review by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark concluded deputies acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 21-year-old Peter England.
"The facts in this case reveal that England made himself a clear and immediate threat to (Deputy Dino) Vidal, who was engaged in the lawful performance of his duties," Clark wrote in his report.
Vidal and Deputy Cooper Merrill both fired at England after England drew a gun and pointed at Vidal, according to the report. Clark wrote that the reports of both deputies were supported by footage from their body cameras and dash cameras on their patrol vehicles.
Deputies were searching for England after he had fled an attempted traffic stop by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer.
Vidal located England outside England's father's apartment. Vidal told investigators he saw England approaching and that England pointed a gun at Vidal's face.
Vidal yelled, "Hands! Show me your hands!" He fired four rounds at England while moving to avoid being hit. The report does not state whether England shot back.
England moved behind a parked car. Vidal fired three more shots at him. The report states Vidal believed he hit England because England then disappeared.
Merrill said he saw the confrontation and saw England moving toward Vidal with the gun drawn. Merrill fired two rounds during the incident.
The shootout lasted for approximately 10 seconds, according to the report. England was hit once. The report states video showed he was hit after going for cover.
The deputies attempted life-saving measures with the assistance of an IFPD officer and a passerby who was a nurse. Idaho Falls Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and confirmed England was dead.
During the investigation of the shooting, messages were found on England's social media, including a SnapChat message saying "Goodbye to all my friends." The photo was imposed over a photo of the intersection of 9th Street and Lincoln Road, which appeared to have been taken after England fled the traffic stop.
In addition to homicide, investigators also looked into whether the deputies acted recklessly in shooting England in a public area. Clark concluded their actions were reasonable, given the immediate and serious threat England posed to Vidal's safety.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said the deputies have returned to work after having been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.