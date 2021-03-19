Prosecutor Rob Wood filed a motion Thursday asking that an out-of-state attorney be allowed to join the prosecution of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
"Rachel Smith certifies that she is an active member, in good standing, of the Missouri Bar, that she maintains the regular practice of law at the above noted address, and that she is not a resident of the State of Idaho or licensed to practice in Idaho," the motion states.
According to Smith's website, she has served as both a prosecutor for the state of Missouri and has taught law at the Washington University School of Law.
According to the Prosecutor's Center of Excellence, Smith's specialty at the Missouri Attorney General's Office included homicide cases, capital punishment and public corruption.
Wood would be required to appear in court with Smith, according to the motion, unless the judge ruled she could act on her own.
Vallow and Daybell have both been charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after the bodies of Vallow's children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, were found buried on Daybell's property. The couple married after the deaths of their respective spouses and fled to Hawaii when J.J.'s grandmother told law enforcement she had not spoken to J.J. in months.
During a hearing in which Daybell's and Vallow's attorneys argued Wood should be removed from the case, it was revealed Wood had considered charging the couple with murder and pursuing the death penalty.
A motion hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.