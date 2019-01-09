The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the results of an investigation into a trooper-involved shooting in November.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark confirmed he received a report Monday from the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force on the Nov. 2 shooting. Clark said he has only begun to examine the report and could not say how long it would take to determine if charges are warranted.
As of Wednesday it had been 68 days since the shooting.
Following a Jan. 23, 2018, fatal officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Police Department released the names of the officers involved after three days. It took 25 days for the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force to complete the investigation into that incident and another 20 before it was announced the officers’ actions were justified and that they would not be charged.
The identity of the Idaho State Police trooper who shot and killed Jesse Quinton remains unknown as Idaho State Police have refused multiple times to release the trooper’s name. Idaho State Police Spokesman Timothy Marsano refused to say whether the trooper was still on paid leave. Marsano said details about the shooting will be released after the prosecutor’s office determines whether to press charges.
Clark also refused to release the name of the trooper, saying it was up to state police to determine if the name should be released.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, the trooper was conducting a traffic stop when Quinton fled his car on foot. The trooper followed, and the two were in a physical altercation that ended when the trooper shot Quinton.
Responding troopers administered first aid and transported Quinton to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Details of how Quinton threatened the trooper or the nature of this confrontation have not been released.
Quinton worked as a wildlife firefighter with Dust Busters Plus, a private firefighting agency. His criminal history in Idaho was limited to two misdemeanor charges in 2008 for reckless driving and driving without privileges, the latter of which was dismissed.
The Washington Post, which maintains a database of fatal police-involved shootings, estimates there were 996 people killed by police in 2018. Three of those were in eastern Idaho. A 2016 Washington Post story found that one in five law enforcement officers in fatal shootings are not identified.