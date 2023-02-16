The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office released a report Wednesday saying it determined that an Idaho Falls police officer was justified when he shot and injured a man with a knife.
Officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27.
Cook was performing a wellness check after a family member had reported Chambers had made suicidal statements. Cook found him at a local bar.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal wrote that Cook shot Chambers only after Chambers came at him with a knife, and that the use of force was self-defense under Idaho Code 18-4009 and Idaho Code 19-202.
"Once an assailant pulls a deadly weapon, an officer has reasonable cause to believe that forceful resistance, as exhibited by Mr. Chambers in this case, posed a threat of death or serious physical injury," Neal wrote in his decision. "As a matter of law, Officer Cook had a right to fire his weapon at Mr. Chambers after Mr. Chambers drew his knife on him within the proximity involved in this case."
Neal added that Cook was not legally required to consider if there was a way to resolve the situation without force, writing that under Idaho law deadly force is justified if a law enforcement officer reasonably fears the attacker poses a risk to their safety.
Chambers had made suicidal statements to multiple family members before the shooting, according to Neal's report and a police department news release. Neal cites a text message to a family member on Chambers' phone stating, "tell everyone I died."
The Idaho State Police Forensic Services later found Chambers had a blood alcohol content of .177 and found he had traces of an anesthetic drug in his system.
Cook arrived at the bar while it was open to check on Chambers. Cook reportedly opened by offering Chambers a handshake, asking if he was OK and informing Chambers he was checking on him because his family was concerned.
Chambers reportedly asked Cook "what the deal was." Cook again said Chambers' family was concerned about him and asked Chambers if he was considering hurting himself.
The report states Chambers repeatedly asked Cook his name and why he was there. Cook repeatedly answered Chambers and told him he was not in trouble. The exchange continued until Chambers reportedly drew a knife.
Cook grabbed Chambers' hand, saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, put that, whoa, whoa, put that away, put it down.” Chambers reportedly is heard saying "no" in a body camera recording. Cook pushed Chambers into a chair, but Chambers continued to approach him with the knife out.
The report states Cook yelled "stop" three times before shooting Chambers.
Cook called an ambulance and Chambers was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was later transported to University of Utah Hospital and was treated for the gunshot injury.
"I conclude that Officer Cook was protecting himself by reasonable means necessary from an aggravated assault, and thus Idaho law prohibits placing him in 'legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever,'" Neal wrote in his conclusion.
Neal said the prosecutor's office is still reviewing potential charges against Chambers for his role in the incident. No case has been filed against him in Bonneville County Court as of Thursday.
Cook has returned to working for the Idaho Falls Police Department, but is not on patrol duty while the department's Critical Incident Review Board does its own review of the incident.
The board, which consists of both Idaho Falls police officers and community members, will determine if Cook violated any department policies, if there are any policies that need to change in light of the shooting, and if there is a need for more training.
The department's Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the results of that review will likely be released mid-March.
