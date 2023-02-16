Bonneville County Prosecutor horizontal file (copy)
The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is seen in this file photo.

 John Miller / jmiller@postregister.com

The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office released a report Wednesday saying it determined that an Idaho Falls police officer was justified when he shot and injured a man with a knife. 

Officer Dustin Cook shot and injured Kevin Chambers, 63, on Nov. 27. 


