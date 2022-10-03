Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal announced he will not seek the death penalty against Randy Larkin.
Larkin, 58, has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Morey Pelton at a rest stop in May.
In a news release explaining his decision, Neal said Larkin's case does not have the aggravating factors required to justify seeking a death sentence in a murder case.
“The death penalty requires a finding of an aggravated factor from a list found in Idaho law,” Neal wrote in the news release, referring to Idaho Code 19-2515. “Our review of the currently known facts and circumstances in this case lead to a consensus among all of our attorneys that those aggravating factors should not be applied in this case.”
Larkin was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder before his arrest, according to court records. Because grand jury proceedings are not public record and no probable cause affidavit has been filed, there are few details about the shooting publicly available, including an alleged motive or the evidence against Larkin.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. A status conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Oct. 11 in Bonneville County Court.
