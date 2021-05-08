Good cop or bad cop?
Hero or heel?
That is the conundrum of Steven Poulter’s 26-year career with the Idaho Falls Police Department.
To some, Poulter was the definition of a good cop. Someone who repeatedly put his own life on the line to protect others. To critics, including some among the brotherhood of the blue, he was ethically challenged and ill-suited for police work.
In July 2010, he and Officer Brandon Harkness ran into a burning apartment building to pull a man to safety. They later were presented with the department’s Life Saving Award.
At least twice in his career he stared down the barrel of a suspect’s handgun and lived to tell about it. In July 1997, Poulter shot Harold Hockenberry twice after Hockenberry pulled a pistol on him. Hockenberry, who was hospitalized for an extended time, later pleaded guilty to attempted murder. In March 2010, Franklin J. Crazythunder, fired several rounds at him during a traffic stop. He was sentenced to six to 15 years in prison.
Poulter’s IFPD tenure spanned five different chiefs of police. Along the way, he served as a senior patrolman, patrol supervisor, SWAT team member, SWAT team leader and detective. He received several promotions, rising to the rank of lieutenant. He’d also received many awards including the department’s Police Officer of the Year honor.
But in the late spring of 2018, Poulter crossed the line.
Poulter was going through difficult personal times, which the Post Register has chosen not to detail in order to protect the privacy of victims. His actions during that period led to an internal affairs investigation. That investigation would ultimately find abuses of authority that led to his decertification by the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy.
On Dec. 21, 2018, Poulter resigned from the Idaho Falls Police Department after he had served for 25 years. The investigation uncovered evidence that he used department resources to stalk a private citizen in another county for personal reasons and that he had physically assaulted a juvenile while off duty.
Despite the serious allegations against Poulter, the people of Idaho Falls were never told that a high-ranking officer had abused his authority, and no records of his misdeeds were easily accessible for public view because of the shield of secrecy behind which state law places public employee disciplinary records.
The Post Register filed a records request with the Idaho Falls Police Department on March 3, requesting documents from the investigation, including the complaint against Poulter.
On March 9, Idaho Falls Assistant City Attorney Michael Kirkham denied the request. The decision to do so wasn’t made by Kirkham or Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. The decision was made in 1990, before Poulter was hired by the police department, when the Idaho Legislature exempted personnel records from public records requests.
“The records you have requested are part of the City’s personnel files for Steven Poulter and are thereby exempt from disclosure,” Kirkham said in his response.
Idaho Code 74-106, the law cited by Kirkham in his denial of the records request, doesn’t simply exempt disciplinary records, it forbids government agencies from releasing those records even if they should want to. The law applies to all government employees, not just police.
The Post Register learned of Poulter’s resignation through court records after his attorney, Laurie Baird Gaffney, sued him for not paying her attorney fees for representing him during the internal investigation. The lawsuit indicates Gaffney began representing Poulter in June 2018 after a complaint was filed against him.
{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}Misuse of police resources{/strong}
Records obtained from the POST Academy via a records request by the Post Register reveal the details of why Poulter was investigated. According to the report, IFPD’s Internal Affairs investigation found Poulter had used the Idaho Public Safety and Security Information System to access files on a man he had a personal dispute with. He also reportedly accessed similar files through IFPD’s own computer system, as well as computer records maintained by the city of Idaho Falls to find the man’s address.
Police computer records systems typically contain information and files on individuals such as their criminal history, protection orders or other information relevant to criminal justice, such as addresses, license plate numbers and driver’s license photos.
According to the POST Academy report, Poulter illegally accessed these systems multiple times between September 2, 2016, and April 18, 2018. He originally told internal affairs that he had used the system once, on Sept. 5, 2016, to look up the man’s driver’s license and vehicle registration. The POST Academy report refers to an investigation conducted by Idaho Falls’ IT department that concluded Poulter had looked up information on several individuals connected to the man he had a dispute with, including his son.
Poulter reportedly drove to the man’s Bingham County residence twice in his patrol car. He denied doing so when questioned by internal affairs until the investigating officer played an audio recording from his patrol car as he drove there. He then told the officer, “Well, maybe I did,” adding that he believed officers were allowed to drive patrol vehicles outside the city for personal reasons.
In an interview with POST Academy investigators on July 24, 2019, Poulter reportedly also admitted to misusing the police records system.
During the investigation, Poulter claimed he didn’t know it was illegal to use police databases for personal reasons and that he had forgotten going to the man’s home because of stress.
Johnson said use of ILETS and similar systems are limited to criminal cases, and the department keeps a log of who uses it and when. He said officers have to take a test before they can access ILETS, and learn the rules during field training. He said it was not possible an officer could access the system without learning the rules.
“They’re trained multiple times on it, in multiple settings,” Johnson said. He added that using those systems inappropriately is a misdemeanor, though one that is rarely prosecuted.
The department is required to report any findings of misuse to Idaho State Police. If a department allows officers to abuse the system, they may lose access to it.
Child abuseOn Oct. 30, 2018, 11 days after Poulter was questioned about driving to the house in Bingham County, a school resource officer at an eastern Idaho high school reported that one of the students had come to school with a “severe bruise and swelling near (their) left eye.”
The student gave three different explanations: an accident during athletic practice, a fall in the bathroom and self-injury.
When the resource officer and Rexburg Police Department investigated, however, they identified Poulter as a suspect. The POST investigation states three people told police the victim had told them privately that Poulter hit them in the face. The victim also reportedly said they were afraid of what Poulter would do if the abuse was reported.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office declined to pursue charges after prosecutors concluded the victim had “refused to cooperate.”
Poulter denied hitting the victim or attempting to intimidate the victim into silence. However, on Dec. 17, 2018, the victim admitted to IFPD’s internal affairs investigators that Poulter had hit them.
Four days later, Poulter was no longer an officer with the department. Idaho Falls Human Resources confirmed to the Post Register he resigned on Dec. 21, 2018.
Because of Poulter’s resignation, the investigation by internal affairs ceased. The POST Academy report notes, however, that the officer who investigated Poulter concluded Poulter was lying about having not hit the victim.
Rexburg police were notified of the victim’s statement. Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood concluded, however, that the victim had given too many conflicting reports to prosecute the case.
The Post Register filed a records request on April 15 with the Rexburg Police Department for records related to the investigation of Poulter. The police department notified the Post Register it would need 10 business days to respond. No records were sent to the Post Register as of Friday.
Altering evidenceThe POST report states an unidentified investigator suspected Poulter had deleted data from his city-issued electronic devices before turning them over to internal affairs. Poulter reportedly gave false passwords to the investigators, forcing them to unlock the devices forensically. When they did so, the investigator found the devices had been wiped.
“I definitely believe (Poulter) had attempted to wipe his phone,” the report states, quoting the investigator, whose name was redacted.
Johnson said police can delete information from department-issued smartphones, but the department can access deleted information with the same forensic tools used in criminal investigations.
Warning Signs
Poulter made clear to the POST Academy investigators that he believed the new administration led by Johnson was “out to get him, and he was not happy with how the IA investigations were handled.”
But concerns had been raised about Poulter for years, concerns that had not been heeded by prior department leadership.
Several officers believed Poulter had been treated favorably by the previous administration under former IFPD Chief Mark McBride and that Poulter had engaged in suspicious acts to curry favor with McBride.
In 2016, Lt. Curtis Stacey claimed he was pressured by Poulter and former IFPD Capt. Royce Clements to change scores on the department’s sergeant test, and department brass retaliated against him when he refused. The test scores Stacey said he was pressured to change, outlined in Idaho Falls Civil Service Rules, largely determined the order in which officers would be promoted to the rank of sergeant.
The incident in part led to a grievance that several officers had been passed over for sergeant promotions in a way that violated Civil Service Rules. The issue became a civil lawsuit on the behalf of seven officers which the city settled. The city council scrapped the department’s Civil Service Rules in the wake of the settlement.
In a 2016 survey conducted as part of a no-confidence vote against McBride, several officers wrote that they believed Poulter was unfairly promoted to lieutenant over other candidates. The comments were made anonymously.
“(McBride’s) promotion of Poulter should qualify him as mentally ill,” one officer commented.
“If you did a poll of officers on the department you would find the vast majority find Poulter to have an ethics problem,” another officer wrote.
“He is an embarrassment to the badge and the department,” wrote another. “I am embarrassed to work for IFPD because he works here.”
In 2017, McBride nominated Poulter to attend the prestigious 10-week Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Va. Just 18 IFPD officers have completed the academy since 1952.
That same year, following two no-confidence votes by the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police, McBride resigned as police chief and Johnson was hired to replace him.
Clements was interviewed as part of the POST Academy investigation. He said he was a close friend of Poulter’s but disagreed that the investigators had been out to get him. He said he believed Poulter’s decision was made out of the emotional distress in his personal life.
“The most significant issue to cause Clements to lose faith in Poulter’s honesty was his claim he never punched (the victim) in the eye during an argument,” the report states.
No access to disciplinary recordsThe story of Poulter’s misconduct on the job has been secret for years because of Idaho public records law.
Idaho’s rule on personnel records is one of the strictest in the country. According to the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press, Idaho is one of only 11 states that do not allow any access to disciplinary records.
According to the Idaho Public Records Law Manual created by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the only information on public employees subject to open records laws is their employment history, salary and salary history, and workplace. All other information, including grievances filed against an employee, are sealed unless the employee consents to their release.
“Unless it’s tied to their policing and something like that, the law prevents us from being able to disclose it to the public,” Johnson said. “I honestly wish I could, but I am not permitted to by law.”
Police accountability has drawn scrutiny in recent years following fatal police shootings and excessive use of force, most notably the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Protests following his death in May led New York to repeal a law shielding police disciplinary records from public access. In March, the New York Police Department released misconduct records from investigations that resulted in disciplinary action, over the protests of police unions.
David Cuillier, board president for the National Freedom of Information Center, said Idaho is better than most states when it comes to obeying its own records laws, but said its restrictions on what’s available makes it difficult to hold public officials accountable.
Because of his decertification, Poulter cannot work as a law enforcement officer in Idaho for 10 years. After that time, he would have to redo POST Academy training and be recertified.
Poulter did not respond to repeated requests for an interview.
Since his resignation, Poulter has left the law enforcement field. But there are few safeguards to keep officers who’ve been decertified in one state from landing law enforcement jobs in another, according to an April 28 report from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.
Roger Goldman, a professor at St. Louis University School of Law and an expert on police licensing, said the rules on police licensing vary from state to state, but that the any law enforcement office would be able to access the National Decertification Index, a national repository of officers who have had their policing licenses revoked. Not all law enforcement offices are required to refer to the NDI before hiring, Goldman said, but would have the ability to check if Poulter applied to be an officer in another state.
However, the Pulitzer Center report found that “the vast majority of departments do not fully investigate the background of an officer they are hiring.”
Johnson said the Idaho Falls Police Department does review the National Decertification Index before hiring an officer, and that applicants from other departments are required to sign a waiver to allow IFPD to look at their personnel record. Applicants are also required to undergo a polygraph examination that includes questions about their work history.
Police reform experts advocate for a national database open to the public with the names of all officers who have engaged in misconduct and a requirement that all law enforcement agencies consult that database before hiring, the Pulitzer Center reported.
Jeremy Woodson, communications strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, said open disciplinary records are necessary to hold law enforcement accountable for transgressions.
“Without multiple ways to have law enforcement transparency, it’s really hard to hold officers accountable,” Woodson said.