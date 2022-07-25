Randy Neal was sworn in as Bonneville County prosecutor on Monday after being chosen to replace outgoing prosecutor Alayne Bean, who had accepted a new job outside the prosecutor's office.
Neal was set to take over the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office in January after he defeated Bean in the Republican primary election in May.
Bonneville County Commissioner Roger Christensen said Neal was the only person considered for the appointment.
"It was agreed since he would be taking the office anyway," Christensen said.
Bean resigned after receiving a job offer from the 7th Judicial District to become deputy trial court administrator. Christensen said the commissioners received her notice of resignation on July 11.
The shift comes shortly after the Post Register broke the news that multiple prosecutors were resigning following Bean's defeat in the election. Emails obtained by the Post Register showed the prosecutor's office was expecting multiple resignations from its attorneys.
Lawyers were leaving the prosecutor's officein the wake of the election results for a variety of reasons, including that they did not want to work with Neal, that they were uncertain if they would still have a job in January, and because they did not want to be the last attorney left managing the office.
"Each of us has family and it's kind of important that we have some security," a person with knowledge of changes in the prosecutor's office told the Post Register, asking to remain anonymous so as to speak candidly.
Bean had looked to fill the gaps by hiring private attorneys. She asked local law enforcement to reduce arrests, saying the prosecutor's office could circle back and file cases later. The proposal was rejected by law enforcement.
"Last time we did something like this it had serious consequences with increases in crime that we are still dealing with," Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson wrote in response to Bean on June 8. "I know there were multiple factors going on at the same time, but non-enforcement I believe was one of the larger factors."
Christensen said Neal had two-to-three permanent attorneys ready to go on his first day running the office. Neal is running unopposed in the general election, all but guaranteeing he will remain as prosecutor, removing the uncertainty that led prosecutors to resign.
Neal did not return a request for comment in time for publication.