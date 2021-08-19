An Idaho Falls man with a record of child sex abuse is in jail after two women told police he had raped them when they were children.
Mark Lloyd Gardner, 54, reportedly raped one of the victims multiple times from 1992 to 2001. The second victim said she was raped once in 2007.
The older victim said she was 7 years old when the abuse started. The abuse started with inappropriate touching, then starting when she was 8, Gardner would reportedly rape her multiple times a week. She also said Gardner forced her to watch pornography.
The second victim described a single incident in which Gardner reportedly raped her when she was a teenager. A family member of the victim’s confirmed to police that the victim had talked to them about being sexually assaulted by Gardner.
According to Idaho’s sex offender registry, Gardner was convicted for lewd conduct with a minor in 2001. A case listing was not available, but previous reporting states he was sentenced to 12 years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Gardner is charged with three counts of lewd conduct, each punishable with up to life in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
Gardner was released from jail after posting a $70,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in Bonneville County Court.