An Idaho Falls man was arraigned Wednesday after a teen girl told police he raped her multiple times.
The victim talked to a detective in December and described four incidents in which Deon Elliot Waynewood, 38, held her down and raped her. Waynewood is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2000 in Colorado for sexual assault of a child while in a position of trust.
The victim reported the sexual abuse lasted two years and happened regularly. She said Waynewood would wait until he was alone with her.
The first incident happened in January 2017, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim said she tried to push Waynewood off of her, but he held her down. The victim was able to get away after she was raped. She told an Idaho Falls Police detective she had hoped it was a one-time thing and didn't report it.
The other three incidents happened other similar circumstances in which the victim protested and was held down. Another incident happened when the victim needed money for gas. Waynewood offered to pay for the gas but told the victim she would have to repay him with sex.
On one occasion in September 2017, Waynewood reportedly held the victim down by her throat and told her not to disrespect him by resisting when he raped her.
"Deon stopped, and he tapped her knee and said that he was just kidding and to have a nice day," the detective wrote in his report.
The most recent rape was in December. The victim decided to report Waynewood and kept her clothes unwashed for evidence.
The detective listened in while the victim called Waynewood. She told him she was feeling sick after "what happened." Waynewood asked the victim if her friends were with her and if she was recording the call.
Police collected a bed sheet from the most recent rape and found traces of semen on it. The sheet and the victim's clothing were sent to a state lab for further testing.
Waynewood's criminal history in Idaho shows a series of violations relating to his sex offender status and no-contact orders. In 2015, he was found guilty of unlawful access to schoolchildren.
That same year Waynewood was also convicted of misdemeanor enticement of children. A no-contact order was issued in the case, and Waynewood was charged five times for violating the order. Four of those charges were dismissed.
Waynewood refused to speak with the detective without a lawyer present. A sample of his DNA was taken as evidence.
Waynewood was charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, each punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $500,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 7 in Bonneville County Courthouse.