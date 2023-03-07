An Idaho Falls man who was already a registered sex offender has been arrested after he reportedly attempted to solicit sex from two teen girls.
Idaho Falls Police were called to a hotel where Michael Kenneth Dumont, 60, was staying after he reported several teenagers were trying to kick down his door.
Officers found the teenagers, one of whom told them they saw Dumont bring two girls into his hotel room and tried to make them perform oral sex, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girls fled the hotel room and told the group of teenagers what had happened. The teens told police they tried to get into the hotel room to hurt Dumont.
The girls were estimated to be around 14 years old.
The victims told police Dumont had asked them whether they had sex before. Dumont reportedly told the victims he didn’t believe them and began describing sex acts he wanted to perform.
The girls said they were “freaked out” and that they left the hotel room.
Several of the teens who had been trying to kick down Dumont’s door said they saw him on the bed with the victims and heard him ask about their sexual experience.
Dumont denied that he made any sexual advances toward the teens. He was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor and child sexual battery by soliciting participation of a minor, both punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
Dumont was already on the sex offender registry at the time of his arrest, having been convicted of sexual abuse in the second degree, a misdemeanor, in Ulster, New York. The sex offender registry states the previous incident happened in 1997.
Bond in the case was set at $150,000. A no-contact order was issued between Dumont and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
