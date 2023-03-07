Michael Dumont

Dumont

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who was already a registered sex offender has been arrested after he reportedly attempted to solicit sex from two teen girls.

Idaho Falls Police were called to a hotel where Michael Kenneth Dumont, 60, was staying after he reported several teenagers were trying to kick down his door.


