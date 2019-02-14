A registered sex offender is facing felony charges after his probation officer found child porn on a computer he used.
An Idaho Falls man called the probation office in January after finding a file on his computer that contained child pornography. The man said the file was named "Konnor" after Konnor Quinn Wiley, 19. Wiley had lived at the house until August 2018.
The image files indicated they were downloaded on Aug. 23, 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. An Idaho Falls Police Department detective examined images Wiley had saved to a Google account and found more child pornography.
The children depicted in the images were estimated to range in age from 6 to 14 years old. At least one photo depicted a victim being raped by an adult.
According to the Idaho Sex Offender Registry, Wiley was convicted as a juvenile in 2017 for video voyeurism and was required to register as a sex offender.
Wiley was arrested for violating his probation. A detective attempted to interview him, but Wiley refused to speak without an attorney.
Wiley was charged with three counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Bonneville County Courthouse.