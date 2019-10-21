A 20-year-old who was already registered as a sex offender was sentenced for felony possession of child pornography found while he was on probation.
Konnor Quinn Wiley, 20, was given a 10-year sentence with one year fixed by Judge Dane Watkins Jr. Wiley pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of possessing sexually explicit images.
Three of Wiley's family members took the stand during the sentencing to speak on his behalf. His relatives said that Wiley appeared to have taken responsibility for his actions in letters and video calls with them and believed that he genuinely wanted to change.
Prosecutor John Dewey pointed out that Wiley's pre-sentence report labeled him an above-average risk to re-offend and that he had a history of deception about his previous actions. At the time of his arrest, Wiley was serving probation after being convicted of video voyeurism in 2017 and had registered with the Idaho Sex Offender Registry.
Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Wiley in February after a man alerted Wiley's probation officer that he had found a file of child pornography on a computer that Wiley had used while staying with him in 2018.
The probable cause affidavit said the file was named "Konnor" and a detective found similar images saved to Wiley's Google account. The children in the pictures appeared to range in age from 6 to 14.