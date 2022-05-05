Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department, located a vehicle Sunday in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and U.S. Highway 20.
The family of Jed Hall and the Idaho Falls Police Department confirmed the remains found in a car in the Snake River on Sunday were his.
The car, which was the same vehicle Jed was last seen driving, was found in the river with the help of Adventures With Purpose, an Oregon-based dive team that helps solve cold cases.
The confirmation brings closure to the question of what happened to Jed after he disappeared in January 2018.
Allen Hall, Jed’s father, said a funeral is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.
Allen said he and his wife were working to come to terms with the answer after four years of believing Jed was alive.
“We’ll just quit holding out hope and grasp with this new reality that he’s gone,” Allen said.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release on the confirmation. In the release, police state Jed left a suicide note behind.
“Over the past four years the Idaho Falls Police Department has investigated many possibilities and tips regarding this case, including that Jed may have still been alive or deceased in another location,” the release said. “Investigators have traveled to other states following tips and reported possible sightings, searched remote areas of the region, and participated in numerous local and national media outreach efforts attempting to garner additional information.”
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team had searched the Snake River before in areas near where Jed’s phone was last detected. Three prior searches did not uncover the car.
“Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse appreciates the excellent work by Adventures with Purpose to bring closure to this case,” the release said. “BCSO continually evaluates operations to make improvements and will evaluate the search operations tied to this case. The Sheriff’s Office regrets that Jed or the vehicle were not located in previous efforts.”
Both law enforcement offices also wished the Hall family well as they come to terms with the death of their son.
“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for we appreciate all those who have assisted in this investigation and the effort to provide answers to Jed’s family and loved ones,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said in the release.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available at 800-273-8255, or via text message at 208-398-4357.