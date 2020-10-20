The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of a man found seven years ago as a missing person who disappeared in 2005.
John Michael Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 14, 2005, after his roommate said he had not been home for days. Investigators noted Carroll left behind his belongings, including his wallet and money.
Over the next eight years, searches in the area of Teton County and Rexburg did not find anything. In 2013, A cattle owner found human remains on land he had leased for his herd. However, investigators were unable to determine if the remains belonged to Carroll.
This spring Det. Sgt. Andrew Foster and Chief Deputy Bridger Smith received training on genealogical DNA analysis. Foster and Sgt. Kendall Bower contacted Idaho State Police to see if the remains could be tested against Carroll’s relatives to determine if they were his.
The news release states the sheriff’s office learned the remains were a positive match to Carroll on Friday.
The cause of Carroll’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information can reach Foster at 208-354-8783.