Deon Waynewood

An Idaho Falls man who raped a juvenile for years while already registered as a sex offender was sentenced to prison Monday. 

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Deon Waynewood, 42, to serve a minimum of eight years and up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sexual battery. 


