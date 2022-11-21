An Idaho Falls man who raped a juvenile for years while already registered as a sex offender was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Deon Waynewood, 42, to serve a minimum of eight years and up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sexual battery.
The sentence was the maximum allowed by the plea agreement reached between Waynewood and prosecutors, which limited the fixed term of his sentence to eight years and reduced the charge from one punishable with up to life in prison.
Waynewood originally faced a minimum of 60 years in prison, due to enhancements which would have required he be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison for each sex abuse charge, and that those sentences be served consecutively.
Waynewood originally was arrested in 2019 after the victim reported he had sexually assaulted her multiple times since January 2017.
The victim said Waynewood would wait until she was alone to sexually assault her. She said he would force her to perform sex acts for gas money, and at one point threatened her for "disrespecting" him when she resisted being raped.
The final incident reported by the victim was in December 2018. She decided to report him, preserving her clothes and bedsheets as evidence.
The victim gave an impact statement, telling the court she was "only here to handle business and get closure."
The victim said she wanted to hear an apology from Waynewood acknowledging what he had done.
"That's never going to happen," the victim said.
Her words proved prophetic. When given the chance to speak to the court, Waynewood offered no apology, only denying claims that had been made about his 2000 conviction in Colorado. He denied a statement by Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey that his rape of an underage girl led to her having a miscarriage with his child.
"This all could have been avoided if (Waynewood) just didn't want to have sex with a 14-year-old," the victim said.
Defense Attorney Manuel Murdoch argued for a shorter fixed term of three years in prison. He admitted Waynewood "has some work to do here," but added that he believed Waynewood could be rehabilitated.
Dewey countered that Waynewood's behavior was both before and after he was charged.
Waynewood had been charged for attempting to put himself in positions of authority over minors despite his sex offender registration, according to Dewey, and had not followed the terms of his registration by keeping his address up to date, an allegation Waynewood denied.
"So the defendant, in addition to committing pretty heinous acts in this case, also has a history that shows that he is not anywhere near rehabilitation, or a good risk for community supervision while rehabilitating," Dewey said.
Watkins agreed with Dewey's concerns that Waynewood had served prison time for sex offenses before his arrest for similar crimes in Idaho. He praised Waynewood's "accountability and willingness" to work with the court and reach a deal instead of taking the case to trial.
During court proceedings, however, Waynewood showed little interest in "accountability," claiming he was not subject to Idaho law and was a sovereign citizen. He cited a nonexistent treaty that, according to members of the Moors movement, claims descendants of Moroccan-Americans are exempt from laws.
Waynewood fled from court proceedings twice. The first time was in July 2021, just before he was set to begin a jury trial. He was later arrested in Colorado, but fled again after a judge granted him bail. He was arrested again in Arizona in October 2021.
Waynewood also was accused of attempting to intimidate the victim when he interrupted a meeting between the victim and Dewey on May 6 at the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. He claimed he was there to report a traffic accident and that he had to talk to Dewey specifically. He was later charged with intimidating a witness, though the case was dismissed after a preliminary hearing.
In addition to prison, Waynewood will have to pay a $5,000 fine. The victim also can request restitution for any costs that resulted from the offense, including counseling.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.