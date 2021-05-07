A report on the Feb. 8 shooting of Joseph Johnson by an Idaho Falls Police Department officer has been completed.
Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the report on the investigation has been delivered to the Idaho Attorney General's Office for review.
The Attorney General's Office will review the investigation and determine what charges, if any, are warranted in Johnson's death. The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office had recused itself from reviewing the case due to its working relationship with the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Johnson, 37, was shot and killed while police were searching for a suspect who was reported to be armed after fleeing from a traffic stop by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Johnson was told officers were searching the area near his house that night. He was reportedly dressed similarly to the suspect and carrying a gun when he met officers in his yard. Officer Elias Cerdas, who joined the force in November 2019, was identified as the officer who killed Johnson.
The incident was investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which handles investigations of officer-involved shootings. The task force is made up of officers from several law enforcement offices in the region.