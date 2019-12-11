Charges have been filed against a Bonneville County man who was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office sought the public's help in locating him.
A probable cause affidavit describes in graphic detail the abuse Eluterio Leiva-Campos, 29, inflicted on the victim, including attempting to suffocate her by pushing clothing into her mouth and pouring hot sauce into her eyes.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Friday morning after a caller reported a woman had shown up at their home bleeding from multiple injuries asking them to call 911. According to the affidavit, when paramedics arrived the woman was hiding under a truck. The emergency medical responders had to convince her to come out so they could treat her injuries.
The victim had cuts on her arms, legs and head, and one of her eyes was swollen shut. The victim originally refused to talk to law enforcement, telling them "he" would kill her and her daughter if she told them anything.
A deputy who knew the victim interviewed her at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and she said her injuries were caused by Leiva-Campos.
In his report, the deputy describes a previous incident in which the victim called 911, but refused to speak with law enforcement.
The victim said she had been arguing with Leiva-Campos the day before, and that he became angry after he slept in and missed work. She said Leiva-Campos hit her in the side of the head on Thursday night.
The victim's daughter heard the fight and yelled at Leiva-Campos to stop. Leiva-Campos became angry at the daughter, and the victim yelled at him to leave her alone. The victim told deputies he responded by punching her in the spine.
Both the victim and her daughter said Leiva-Campos kicked the victim, then held her down and poured hot sauce in her eyes. She said Leiva-Campos later apologized and helped her wash her eyes.
The affidavit states Leiva-Campos began threatening and hitting the victim Friday morning after her daughter left for school. She said he blocked the door with a chair to prevent her from fleeing.
The victim said Leiva-Campos held her down and punched her multiple times. She said he had a baseball bat in hand, but did not hit her with it. She said he threatened to kill her with the bat.
The victim said she attempted to defend herself with a frying pan, but that Leiva-Campos held her down and punched her several more times. He then reportedly grabbed a piece of clothing and forced it into her mouth, preventing her from breathing. The report states Leiva-Campos then grabbed the chair he used to block the door and hit the victim with it.
The victim told law enforcement she grabbed a piece of broken glass and attempted to stab Leiva-Campos, cutting her own hands in the process. It was unclear in the report if she succeeded in stabbing Leiva-Campos.
Leiva-Campos left through the front door after the victim claimed she had called 911. Afterward, the victim exited the residence through a window, cutting herself on the broken glass. She said she was afraid Leiva-Campos was waiting for her outside the front door.
The victim said Leiva-Campos had previously threatened to kill her and her daughter.
Law enforcement searched the home and found evidence of a fight. Inside the home, they found two chairs that were broken, as well as an open container of hot sauce, a dented frying pan and an aluminum baseball bat. The word "die" was spray-painted on a mirror, along with derogatory gender slurs.
The sheriff's office put out a news release Friday saying they were searching for Leiva-Campos for domestic violence. He was arrested Sunday after turning himself in.
Leiva-Campos was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and two counts of aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $100,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.