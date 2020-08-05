A Bonneville County man has been charged with first-degree stalking after he reportedly accessed a woman's doorbell camera to spy on her.
The victim contacted the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office on May 16 after she witnessed two individuals she believed were friends with David Moises Accinelli, 42, standing outside her door.
A piece of tape the victim had used to cover the doorbell's camera had been removed, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim told a deputy she had previously changed her router password after noticing the doorbell camera had been activated. Accinelli had previously lived at the residence before the victim filed a civil protection order against him.
When the deputy was entering the victim's residence, Accinelli began speaking to the deputy through a speaker in the doorbell camera.
The affidavit states Accinelli told the deputy he believed he had seen another man whom the victim had filed a civil protection order against at the residence with the victim.
The deputy asked Accinelli where he was, but he refused to answer.
The victim told the deputy Accinelli had also violated the civil protection order on May 13. During a phone conversation, Accinelli reportedly referred to emails and text messages the victim had sent to her attorney, and she believed Accinelli had found a way to access information on her phone. The deputy suggested he was able to do so because the victim and Accinelli had shared a phone service.
The deputy recommended the victim get a new phone on a new plan and that she have the doorbell camera removed. The deputy told her to preserve the camera, since it could contain evidence.
The deputy spoke to the victim's brother, who had changed her router password when she first became concerned Accinelli was using the doorbell to watch her. The brother said the only way Accinelli would be able to access the camera after the password was changed was if he had physical access to the router.
Accinelli indicated he had been accessing the doorbell camera. The affidavit does not say whether Accinelli told the deputy how he accessed the camera.
First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison. Accinelli's bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.