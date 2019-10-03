The Idaho Department of Insurance has revoked the insurance producer license of Reynold Boyd Leavitt, aka Rennie Leavitt, for violating the Idaho Insurance Code.
A Department of Insurance news release said Leavitt was stripped of his license Aug. 26 for selling products that were labeled as insurance coverage when no insurance policy was in effect.
On March 28, the department filed a verified complaint, seeking revocation of Leavitt’s license and imposition of administrative penalties, the release said. Among the allegations in the complaint were that Leavitt charged a customer for liability insurance at his dune buggy rental business on 16 separate occasions when there was no insurance in effect on the vehicles.
Leavitt was fined $16,000 with $8,000 of the total amount due and payable within 30 days of the entry of the final order, the release said. Leavitt can't reapply for an insurance producer license for a period of five years from the issuance of the final order.
“Idaho Insurance Code exists to protect Idaho consumers and agents are required to abide by it,” Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said in the release. “Misconduct by licensed agents is not tolerated by the department.”