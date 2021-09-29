Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
A Rexburg man was arrested Saturday after he attempted to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Spencer Rawlings, 25, traveled to Idaho Falls to meet the girl he had talked to online, only to find out he had been messaging an Idaho Falls Police Department detective.
The detective was posing as "Britt" on a social media website when Rawlings contacted them and requested nude and sexual photographs.
Rawlings talked to the detective about wanting to have sex with them, going into detail about how he would avoid impregnating them.
Rawlings admitted to police that he drove to Idaho Falls to have sex with a teenage girl. He also admitted to requesting nude photos from whom he thought was a teenage girl.
Rawlings was charged with enticing a child through the internet, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and causing, inducing or permitting a child to engage in or be used for child sexual exploitation, punishable with up to 30 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Bonneville County Court.