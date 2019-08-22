A Rexburg man has been charged with rape after admitting to having sex with an underage girl.
Trever Wayne Liebert, 22, first denied the sexual assault when questioned by Rexburg Police Department officers, but confessed when confronted with the victim's accusation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the 17-year-old victim reported the rape in July. She said the two of them had sex multiple times at Liebert's house.
When asked about his relationship with the victim, Liebert told police they were "just friends." The officer told Liebert the victim had reported him, and Liebert then said he had sex with the victim twice in his bedroom.
Liebert said he did knew the victim's age at the time and that he was intoxicated.
The police report does not state the victim was forced to have sex against her will. Under Idaho law sex between a minor and an adult more than three years of age apart is rape, even if the minor agrees to the sex.
Liebert was charged with rape where the victim is 16 or 17 years of age and the perpetration is three or more years older, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. His bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 4 in Madison County Courthouse.