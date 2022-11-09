Chase Birch

Birch

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Rexburg man was arrested Tuesday after he was reportedly caught driving a stolen truck. 

According to court records, when an Idaho State Police trooper stopped Chase Birch, 31, he found two checkbooks and a debit card inside the truck, all of which had the names of the original owners on them.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.