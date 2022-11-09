A Rexburg man was arrested Tuesday after he was reportedly caught driving a stolen truck.
According to court records, when an Idaho State Police trooper stopped Chase Birch, 31, he found two checkbooks and a debit card inside the truck, all of which had the names of the original owners on them.
The probable cause affidavit states the GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen Sunday in Fremont County. The trooper stopped Birch in the parking lot of a local gas station.
After Birch was handcuffed, the trooper found a stack of gift cards in the truck that included a Chime credit card with a woman's name on it.
The trooper also found a wallet on the center console which contained two checkbooks belonging to different people, one of them being the truck's owner. Several insurance cards also were found, with the same name as that found on one of the checkbooks.
The trooper also found a small amount of marijuana and a metal pipe that reportedly appeared to have been used to smoke marijuana. Two backpacks and a crossbow also were in the car, all appearing to have been recently purchased.
Birch told the trooper he did not know the people whose names were on the checks and credit cards, including the name of the man who was the registered owner of the truck. He also denied stealing the car, saying he borrowed it from a friend five days prior to his arrest.
Birch said he hadn't seen the checkbooks before the trooper found them during his arrest. The affidavit states that medical records with Birch's name were found in the same wallet containing the checkbooks. When asked how his records ended up with the checkbooks if he did not know about them, Birch said he believed he was being set up by his friends.
Birch was charged with three counts of grand theft, each punishable with up to 14 years in prison. He was also charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, punishable with up to five years in prison, as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Birch's bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in Bonneville County Court.
