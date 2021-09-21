Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A Rexburg man who reportedly uploaded child pornography onto social media has been charged.
Jake Stevenson Hally, 26, came under investigation after the blogging website Tumblr reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded child pornography to its website. The center forwarded the case to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office after determining the user was in Bonneville County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hally uploaded 19 images and three videos of child pornography on Dec. 24. The email account attached to the Tumblr account included Hally's name.
The detective investigating the case also found that the computer used to upload the child porn had an IP address that belonged to a relative of Hally's. The internet connection used belonged to a friend of Hally's. The address was in Utah, where Hally lived while attending college.
The affidavit describes five of the three videos and two photos. The child pornography reportedly depicts children as young as 1 year old being raped, sexually abused, and forced to perform sex acts, either on adults or other children.
A search warrant for Hally's Rexburg apartment was issued on May 14, with a search planned by the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force on May 18. On the day the warrant was issued, however, the detective learned Hally had suddenly moved to Denver, Colorado.
A criminal case was filed against Hally on June 3 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Court records indicate placed pretrial supervision Wednesday.
Hally has been charged with five counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.