A Rexburg man was arrested in St. Anthony after he reportedly hit a man with his 2009 Ford Edge.
A probable cause affidavit states Noah Goodnough, 19, was retaliating against the victim because he called 911 to report Goodnough threw a glass bottle at his house on May 10.
Goodnough reportedly drove several hundred feet after hitting the victim, who was caught on the hood of the Ford. The victim told police that when Goodnough did stop, he exited the car and began punching the victim.
The responding deputy from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they observed red marks on the victim’s chest and some scrapes on his hands. The victim also told the deputy he heard Goodnough say, “I’ll kill you,” before driving at him.
The victim told police he had followed Goodnough after hearing the glass bottle break and seeing Goodnough leaving. The victim, in his own car, pursued and took a picture of Goodnough’s license plate.
Goodnough stopped at an intersection and the two began arguing over the incident. Goodnough reportedly became upset when the victim said he was going to call police and left. The victim said he then started pursuing Goodnough.
The two reached a dead end and the victim exited his car and began yelling at Goodnough. It was then Goodnough reportedly tried to run him over.
After the incident Goodnough was located and arrested by the Rexburg Police Department. The affidavit states he showed signs of intoxication when arrested.
Goodnough admitted to hitting the victim, saying the victim had blocked him from exiting the dead end. He said he yelled, “I’ll run your ass over” to the victim before driving at him.
Goodnough was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between Goodnough and the victim, and he was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. for 1 p.m. May 24 in Fremont County Court.
